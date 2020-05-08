The trailer for The King Of Staten Island, Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy starring Pete Davidson (in a role that takes inspiration from Pete Davidson’s pre-SNL life), has arrived. The movie is one of the most anticipated titles to adjust to the current situation with Universal announcing a straight-to-VOD release (the official date is June 12), and this trailer doesn’t hold back on where the semi-autobiographical vibe lands.

Like his character, Scott, Davidson lost his father, a NYC firefighter, in the 9/11 terror attacks. And in this movie, Scott’s been living through a case of arrested development while loosely aspiring to be a tattoo artist and smoking weed, but when his mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating a FDNY member (Bill Burr), the self-reflection begins. That’s where an Easter egg comes into play: Steve Buscemi, a former firefighter who assisted the FDNY after 9/11, plays a veteran firefighter who encourages Scott to give it a go. Since this is a comedy, Scott gets hazed with a firehose while attempting to sleep.

The film’s synopsis, however, indicates that Scott heads down a different career path: stand-up comedy. The trailer promises a heartfelt-yet-funny treatment of the subject matter while emotionally proceeding it to “bring home it home” (yes, I said it) at the end of the trailer with The Wallflowers’ “One Headlight.”

The King Of Staten Island arrives on June 12. Here’s a clip of Davidson visiting The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon (where the trailer debuted) and explaining how Bill Hader helped launch his showbiz career.