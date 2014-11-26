These Leaked Concept Images For The Original ‘Jurassic World’ Show How Horrible It Could Have Been

The UN has created a task force to exterminate the dinosaurs […] A bad-ass heavily-armed United Nations task force versus the dinosaurs. Bring it on! But then the script throws its first major curve ball, introducing Nick Harris, an unemployed soldier of fortune. Nick’s the lead in the movie. Not Alan Grant. Not Ian Malcolm. Despite all the rumors to the contrary, those characters are not back for this film […] Hammond’s got a big idea: breed some new dinosaurs that can’t reproduce and introduce them into the wild population. A Judas strain that will kill off the dinosaurs within one generation. Easy enough, except the UN has outlawed any breeding of new dinosaurs by anyone and they’ve prohibited the sale, mining, or possession of amber worldwide. Hammond’s got scientists ready and waiting to go, but he needs genetic material to work with.
Here’s a description of those “soldiers”:
Achilles, Hector, Perseus, Orestes, and Spartacus, each of them a specially created deinonychus, which is sort of like a miniature T-rex. They have super-sensitive smell and hearing, incredible strength and speed and pack-hunting instincts, and they have modified forelegs, lengthened and topped with more dextrous fingers, as well as dog DNA for increased obedience and human DNA so they can solve problems well. All of this is topped off with a drug-regulating implant that can dose them with adrenaline or serotonin as the situation demands.
Concept artist Carlos Huante and Industrial Light & Magic even went so far as to create concept images for Jurassic Park, and I think it’s safe to say that we should be relieved that the original film was scrapped in favor of Trevorrow’s version.
Kind of off topic, but does anyone know if Jurassic World is in the same universe as the original trilogy?
I believe it is, based on the fact that BD Wong is reprising his role from the original film.
Okay I had to register just to comment on this…. This wasn’t leaked… it was released years ago…. Just because a trailer for the real version comes out doesn’t mean you had to bring up the past on “what could have been. STAHP
I know. I have seen some of these images on this very site before.
A summary an article from seven years ago does not equal “leaked.”
If THIS is what Jurassic World could have been. It would have tanked the box office numbers. That new trailer though… The lnk as of like 3 hours after it was released yesterday had 415 THOUSAND shares.
To be fair, we still haven’t seen what this new genetically bred dino in the trailer is suppose to look like…
(unless I missed the reveal somewhere. It sounded at least part-Raptor, but that’s unsurprising)
I’m guessing Pratt’s work with the raptors and the last shot of the trailer, showing the raptors riding along side with him, is a left over concept from the original concept.
You forgot to show the shitty part. All I see is the potential for a box office juggernaut.
I’m sorry, did I miss the link to your Kickstarter? Because TAKE MY MONEY!!!
A lot of these look like something you’d fight in a Resident Evil game.
That looks and sounds like a turd piloting a boat filled with lit kerosene into a diarrhea factory.
hmm that tricrotops looks awesome! I mean maybe not for Jurassic park but you get the guy who made Dredd to make Dino Commandos and I’m in all year!
Everything about this looks and sounds horrible says the same people who loved that movie with a talking gunslinging racooon from outer space.
This idea isnt based on a very successful comic though.