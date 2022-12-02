Besides launching the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and its multi-armed, gun-wielding Groot, Brazil Comic-Con got a chance to see a touch of new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage at the tail-end of a featurette celebrating all things Scott Pym. Honestly, at this point in the MCU, this type of featurette should be made for every main character to play as a Last Time On before each new movie. It’s handy! And more than a little emotional, especially since Pym is perhaps the most normalish of the superhero crew leading into his miniaturization.
It also works as a nice trailer as Scott and Hope Van Dyne kick off a relatively chill Marvel year — with only three films set for release, all featuring characters we’ve seen before.
Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:
“Superhero partners Scott Lang (<a href=”https://uproxx.com/topic/paul-rudd/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Paul Rudd</a>) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang. The sci-fi adventure opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.”