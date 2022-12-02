Besides launching the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and its multi-armed, gun-wielding Groot, Brazil Comic-Con got a chance to see a touch of new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage at the tail-end of a featurette celebrating all things Scott Pym. Honestly, at this point in the MCU, this type of featurette should be made for every main character to play as a Last Time On before each new movie. It’s handy! And more than a little emotional, especially since Pym is perhaps the most normalish of the superhero crew leading into his miniaturization.

It also works as a nice trailer as Scott and Hope Van Dyne kick off a relatively chill Marvel year — with only three films set for release, all featuring characters we’ve seen before.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: