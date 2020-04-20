The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae was just one of several films that saw its spring release date jettisoned as the ongoing pandemic shut down theaters across the globe. But while other releases went straight to VOD or remained in flux, hoping that they can still make it into theaters, Paramount went a different direction and brokered a deal to release The Lovebirds on Netflix, with this new trailer showcasing the film’s romcom-crime highlights.

Unfortunately, Netflix and Paramount didn’t provide a release date at the time of the announcement, but that’s no longer the case. In a surprise Twitter video that Nanjiani dropped on Monday morning, he reveals to Rae that their romantic action comedy will be available for streaming on May 22.

You can watch Nanjiani’s announcement below, which also features Rae getting in a few jabs about his new Marvel physique:

Very excited to say that my movie with @IssaRae, The Lovebirds (directed by Michael Showalter) is going to be on @Netflix on May 22nd! Can’t wait for you to see it! @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/wrgajosc6T — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 20, 2020

The Lovebirds was originally scheduled to debut at SXSW, but like most festivals and mass gatherings going into the foreseeable future, that event was cancelled as the world quickly retreated into self-isolation to slow the spread of the pandemic. With studios still shuffling release dates in a mad scramble to make sure its biggest blockbusters see their full box office potential, it makes sense for smaller films like The Lovebirds to broker deals with streaming services where audiences are starved for content.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the film from Entertainment Weekly:

It hijinks start when Jibran (Nanjiani) and Leilani (Rae) are accosted in their car by a guy claiming to be a cop commandeering their vehicle to chase down a perp. But it doesn’t appear that this guy is legit an officer of the law when he runs over his target… again and again and again. Now the couple are on the run, framed for the murder.

The Lovebirds will start streaming on Netflix on May 22.