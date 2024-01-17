Yes, 2023 was a big year for cinematic sex scenes, from Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things to Ben Whishaw and Franz Rogowski in Passages to the discourse-causing “now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds” scene between Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer. But none of those made the list of the most searched movie sex scenes of the past year.

Sexual wellness brand LELO used Google data to “determine which movie sex scenes captivated audiences the most, leading to repeated searches over the past year.” Number one on the list with 849,000 searches is Eyes Wide Shut, director Stanley Kubrick’s final masterpiece before his death. Anyone expecting a sex scene between then-married couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman will be let down (and the famous orgy scene isn’t exactly titillating).

In second place is Blue Is the Warmest Color (both of the film’s stars, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux, have spoken out against the “horrible” filming conditions) followed by Mulholland Drive and Titanic, and later on, Atonement and The Handmaiden. If that leads to people watching Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden, one of the best movies of the 2010s, I’ll take it.

Here’s the top 10:

1. Eyes Wide Shut (849,000 searches)

2. Blue Is the Warmest Color (458,000 searches)

3. Mulholland Drive (113,000 searches)

4. Titanic (74,000 searches)

5. Last Tango in Paris (39,000 searches)

6. Atonement (37,000 searches)

7. Monster’s Ball (27,000 searches)

8. Original Sin (24,000 searches)

9. The Handmaiden (23,9000 searches)

10. American Pie (20,000)

Some people want to see Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have sex in a car. Others want to watch Jason Biggs hump a pie. No judgement.

(Via LELO)