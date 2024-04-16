The Naked Gun remake just added a surprising member to its cast. Pamela Anderson will reportedly join Liam Neeson in the updated take on the 1988 comedy classic.

While it’s been confirmed that Neeson is playing the Frank Drebin role that was famously played by Leslie Nielsen in the Police Squad! television series and subsequent Naked Gun films, there’s no word if Anderson will take over the role of Jane Spencer that was originally played by Priscilla Presley. However, the former Baywatch star will be a love interest in a similar vein “with a mix of sexiness and goofiness.”

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Akiva Schaffer is directing the comedy, which has a script by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Schaffer. The trio were behind the popular and Emmy-winning Disney+ movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The original movie, written and directed by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams and David Zucker and based on their television series Police Squad! that lasted only six episodes, spoofed the tropes of police shows and films that had ingrained themselves into audience’s minds over the decades.

The Naked Gun remake has been a pet project for Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane who has been talking about putting his own spin on the classic comedy film for years. MacFarlane serves as producer on the remake, and he’s been championing Neeson for the role after working with the actor on Ted 2 and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

The Naked Gun remake is set to arrive in theaters on July 18, 2025.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)