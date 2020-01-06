The New Mutants was originally scheduled to come out on April 13, 2018. But the “full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe” was pushed back to February 22, 2019, to avoid Deadpool 2 (and reshoot rumors)… and again to August 2, 2019… and again April 3, 2020, when it’s actually going to come out. Probably. Maybe. Hopefully?

Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars), The New Mutants stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, and Blu Hunt as a group of young mutants who are imprisoned in an “isolated hospital” against their will. Disney was reportedly “unimpressed” with the PG-13 movie, according to Variety, and believed it has “limited box office potential,” but hey, it can’t be any worse than Dark Phoenix. (Honestly? The trailer isn’t half-bad, and Taylor-Joy and Williams always bring it.)

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The New Mutants hits theaters on April 3… fingers crossed.