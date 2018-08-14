WARNER BROS.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity. But there is an extremely loud movie teaser that’s been pulled from YouTube for violating company policy.

A brief ad for The Nun, the latest horror film in The Conjuring factory line, has been scaring the bejesus out of everyone for being very quiet AND THEN EXTREMELY LOUD. “WARNING! If you see an ad on youtube with the volume sign being turned down and nothing else, ITS A JUMPSCARE for the new NUN movie coming out,” a tweet with over 130,000 retweets reads. “i advise you look away and/or turn down the volume if you have anxiety or just straight up hate jumpscares, pls rt to save a life.” Who knows if it saved any lives, but the tweet (and others like it) did get the video removed from YouTube.

Appreciate you bringing this to our attention! This ad violates our shocking content policy and it's no longer running as an ad. More info here: https://t.co/dOUocjUevh — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 14, 2018

“Appreciate you bringing this to our attention!” the tweet reads. “This ad violates our shocking content policy and it’s no longer running as an ad.” There’s also a link to YouTube’s “violent and shocking content in ads” page, including “Gruesome imagery,” “Gratuitous bodily fluids or waste,” and “Promotions that are likely to shock or scare.” Combine all three, and you’ve got the premise for a teen slasher movie. Anyway, you can sleep soundly tonight knowing that the Nun won’t visit you in your nightmares (or your Blink-182 music videos).

But YouTube still hasn’t done anything to stop the Insidious demon…