Actors and Hollywood studios aren’t exactly getting along these days, with the latter claiming they can’t properly compensate the former and the former calling BS. Here’s yet more fuel to that fire: The titular star of The Nun movies is suing Warner Bros. Discovery for allegedly stiffing her on merchandising profits.s

As per Entertainment Weekly, Bonnie Aarons — whose distinctive features have been the central focus of the series’ advertising and merch — filed suit against both Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. The filing states that the studios “exploited the talent, creativity, and likeness of Bonnie Aarons… to enormous financial success.” Indeed, the first film, budgeted at $22 million, went on to an enormous $365 million box office haul.

The filing stresses that the “importance of Ms. Aarons’ contributions to the success of the films is undeniable.”

It continues:

“Unlike most horror movie monsters who hide behind a mask or are CGI creations, Valak is based on Ms. Aarons’ physical features. In fact, Peter Safran, a producer for The Conjuring 2 and The Nun stated: ‘The moment we saw [Ms. Aarons], with the unique geography of her face, everybody said: ‘this is exactly who we want, this is who it has to be.” Ms. Aarons’ character is so popular that her appearance in The Conjuring 2 spawned the spinoff franchise, The Nun movies, based upon Ms. Aarons’ character, as well as all manner of merchandise including toys, dolls, decorations, pins, jewelry, t-shirts, socks, bedding, costumes, drinkware, and posters all using Ms. Aarons’ likeness.”

Aaron and her legal team are seeking her “contractually required share of merchandising revenues,” saying the studios have “refused to account intelligibly.”

The Demon Nun, aka the demon “Valak,” was first introduced in The Conjuring 2. The character proved so popular that she scored her own spin-off, released in 2018. The sequel, entitled simply The Nun II, is due in theaters on September 8.

(Via EW)