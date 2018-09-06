Fox Searchlight

When the news first broke that Robert Redford would be retiring from acting after the release of The Old Man & the Gun (which plays this week at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival), it didn’t make a lot of sense. Redford has had an acting resurgence over the last few years and, at least from the outside looking in, it looked like he was having a ball. Heck, he even took a major role in a Captain America movie! But, now, after seeing The Old Man & the Gun it all makes a lot more sense why Redford would want to end on a movie like this. It’s all kind of perfect.

The Old Man & the Gun is directed by David Lowery (who Redford worked with on the still surprisingly great Pete’s Dragon remake) and it has that unmistakable Lowery feel to it: which means it’s somewhat gritty, somewhat sweet and also looks like it was filmed 40 years ago.

Based on a true story. Redford plays Forrest Turner, a man who has loved robbing banks his whole life. At one point, Forrest is asked why he still does it because he’s had to have stashed away enough money to make a living by now. Redford’s Forrest Turner responds, “It’s not about making a living, it’s about living.”

Along the way he meets Jewel (Sissy Spacek, and I honestly could watch about four more hours of Redford and Spacek on screen together, just talking and flirting with each other) and the conversations they have are telling. Forrest often talks about his bucket list and Jewel will mention something along the lines of, “Well, time is running out,” and Forrest just gives a perplexed look. Or, at least, he refuses to accept that that’s the case. In Forrest’s mind, he still has all the time in the world.

Casey Affleck plays John Hunt, a police detective who is tracking Forrest and his two accomplices (played by Danny Glover and Tom Waits). Affleck’s Hunt seems more mesmerized by Forrest’s antics than anything – noting that when Forrest is robbing banks, he always has a smile on his face. He looks “happy.” After a bank has been robbed, the victims all admit that they kind of liked Forrest. Often saying, “He was a gentleman.”

The other day I was in a conversation about how Orson Welles’ last film was a voice role in 1986’s Transformers: The Movie. It’s a fun bit of trivia (and I do like that movie), but it’s also weird that Orson Welles’ last role was in a movie that featured Stan Bush’s “You’ve Got the Touch.” Maybe Redford is thinking that? Maybe Redford doesn’t want the last film of his storied career to be overshadowed by the death of a cartoon robot. (Spoiler alert, I guess.)