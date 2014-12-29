The Penis-Slapping Audio And More Tidbits From Seth Rogen And James Franco’s ‘The Interview’ Tweets

If you were one of the many to watch The Interview on the various digital platforms it was released on last week, then you helped the Sony film become the studio’s highest grossing digital release of all-time . The $15 million it achieved will continue to grow as it reaches more platforms in the coming weeks, but yesterday, Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Evan Goldberg did their parts in marketing the movie by participating in a live tweet session while watching it.

Curious about Rogen’s penis-slapping scene? Did you know the identity of the dog in the film? Why were there so many Lord of the Rings references? All these questions — and more — were answered during the tweet-a-long, but if you missed it, here are some of the best morsels of information revealed to us.

(Spoilers ahead)

The Best Of James Franco’s Tweets

Falcour, the never ending story!!! My favorite reference in the film!#TheInterview @Sethrogen — James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

I actually learned to drive the tank with Randall. Then I almost ran over seth and the camera crew! #TheInterview — James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

There was a version of the movie where a montage didn't exist now it is one of my favorite parts #TheInterview @Sethrogen @evandgoldberg — James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

A movie that ends with,"shit his pants. The end," is probably a master piece. @Sethrogen @evandgoldberg #TheInterview — James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 28, 2014

The Best Of Seth Rogen’s Tweets

They actually teach little kids songs like this in North Korea. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

I kept thinking "wow, eminem's a good actor." then I would remember he starred in a whole movie. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

That hector rectum line is actually from an eminem song. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

We gave Franco free license to make crazy faces. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

The paparazzi guy is the same guy who asks me to "do the seth rogen laugh" at the airport in This Is the End. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

The publicist is kiiiiiinda based on my actual publicist. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

It was really hard to make sure @RobLowe wasn't a super handsome bald guy. We kinda pulled it off. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

That's all Joe Gordon Levitt was ever supposed to be in the movie. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

That tiger is real and I'm really like ten feet in front of it and I was scared. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Perhaps the greatest testament to my acting is someone asked me if I actually shoved that missile in my ass. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

Franco and Randall were actually driving that tank. They almost hit the van we were following them in. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

I'm pretty sure that Guns and Roses joke cost like 5 thousand bucks. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

This is a puppy Cavalier King Charles spaniel. My dog Zelda plays the grown up version at the end. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

We tried to make that foot shot look as much like Anthony Keidis getting shot in Point Break as possible. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014

We try to stay true to the facts, but I honestly don't know what the North Korean regime think of Jews. #TheInterview — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 28, 2014