Since making his feature-length film debut in Short 12 (alongside fellow future-stars Brie Larson, Rami Malek, Kaitlyn Dever, and Stephanie Beatriz — what a cast!), Lakeith Stanfield has put together a quietly impressive filmography. He’s still probably best known for playing Darius on Atlanta, but Stanfield has also stood out in Selma, Straight Outta Compton, Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, and last year’s Uncut Gems and Knives Out. (His Uncut hoodie deserves the same level of attention as Chris Evans’ Knives sweater.) He has a busy 2020 ahead of him, too, beginning with The Photograph, a romantic-drama alongside Insecure creator Issa Rae (who’s also having a big year).

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

On Valentine’s Day, Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield connect in a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved. When famed photographer Christina Eames dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry, and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).

Directed and written by Stella Meghie, The Photograph opens on February 14 (it’s either this, or Sonic the Hedgehog on Valentine’s Day — you do you).