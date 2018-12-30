20th Century Fox

We’re almost certainly not getting a follow-up to this fall’s The Predator, the second underperforming attempt to reboot the franchise about the dreadlocked bounty hunter that didn’t pair them up with the Xenomorphs from Alien. But that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate about what could have been. One thing that nearly happened: The latest film in the series almost had an ending with a cameo from Ellen Ripley. Or at least her suit.

Special effects artist Yuri Everson dropped this tidbit on Instagram, featuring an image of the dead-then-cloned Alien hero’s space clothes. There’s no Sigourney Weaver in sight; her head is obscured by a conveniently large (and vaguely facehugger-shaped) breather mask, and we only know it’s her by the nametag. (She was played by stuntperson Breanna Watkins.)

So what’s Ripley doing in a Predator film? Of course, the Xenomorph and company have lived in the same world as the Predator since 2004’s Alien vs. Predator. But so far each one’s characters have been kept in their respective franchise.