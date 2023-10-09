Over the summer, a devastating wildfire destroyed homes and damaged several Hawaiian communities, Many celebrities took to their social media accounts to share images and resources, though that didn’t sit well with many of us normal folks who aren’t worth several million.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johson, who often has good intentions (he did star in The Scorpion King after all) launched a fund alongside Oprah Winfrey (net worth $2.8 billion) and fans were not happy about the two celebrities asking their followers to give money to those in need when said celebrities have more than your average Instagram user. The Rock, a man of the people, has decided to apologize.

Johnson/Mr. Rock posted a video on his Instagram account apologizing for the ordeal. “When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash that came with launching the fund. I get it, and I completely understand, and I could have been better. And next time, I will be better.” Johnson added, before mentioning that “money ain’t falling out of the sky, and it’s not growing on trees,” unless you star in Fast and Furious franchise, of course. “The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money,” he added. At least he’s aware of the fact that “The Rock Net Worth” is something that most people know how to Google.

Johnson commented on the post with another note to his fans: “You always tell me the truth – good or bad – I’ll always appreciate and protect that straight talk between us – you have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better I’ve never launched a fund before – trust me, I’m a quick study and learn my lessons fast.” This is why we will probably never get another Black Adam film, too.

Even though Mr. Rock learned his lesson, Oprah, on the other hand, is still receiving backlash for other reasons. Maybe it’s time for her to read a book in a tree and keep quiet for a little bit.

