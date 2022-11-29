What story is more believable: The Rock shoplifts from a 7-Eleven, or The Rock lifts a 7-Eleven over his head? Surprisingly, it’s the former — and he feels pretty bad about it.

“I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades,” Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram. “We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong. I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym.” He called a Snickers bar his pre-workout meal, which doesn’t sound healthy. Then again, I don’t look like The Rock, so who am I to judge?

He continued:

“I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11. I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way. And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there. Least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here.”

The moral of the story: “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.” Also, if you see The Rock, follow him into a store and demand he buy you candy.