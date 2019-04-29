7-Eleven Now Delivers Beer In These Cities

iStock

One of the biggest buzzkills is that moment you become tasked with going on a beer run in the middle of a party. 7-Eleven knows this, primarily because they’re the ones who have to deal with your behavior as you wind down your personality from party-mode to normal decent civilian, so they’ve decided on a solution that benefits all parties involved — deliver the beer straight to your doorstep. Now you don’t have to stumble into the corner 7-Eleven half drunk and sweaty from the walk. Instead, you can enjoy your weekend parties without any chores to kill the vibe.

Food & Wine reports that 7-Eleven now delivers beer in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Seattle, Chicago, and Charlotte as well as nine additional cities that haven’t been announced. (There are no leaks on which cities these will be, so let’s all just try it sound off in the comments if it works!). 7-Eleven’s delivery app, 7Now, first debuted in 2017 and has been updated accordingly with a new section dubbed “The Beer Necessities” — a cute name and definitely the type of pun that you’ll appreciate more when you’re drunk.

The Beer Necessities carries traditional and craft beers, as well as ciders with a long list that includes Angry Orchard, Blue Moon, Brooklyn Defender, Budweiser, Bud Light, Coors Light, Corona, Dogfish Head, Dos Equis, Heineken, Kong Big Wave Golden Ale, Modelo, New Belgium Fat Tire and Voodoo Ranger, Michelob Ultra, Miller Light, Modelo, Stella Artois, and many more. The 7Now app’s beer section is available now, so download the app and get ready for your own personal happy hour at home.