Without giving away the big twist in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (we won’t do you like that), there’s a big moment when the characters started smashing a room full of glass sculptures. It makes for some compelling cinema, but according to writer/director Rian Johnson, one of the actors got a little too excited filming the intricate scene.

In a new interview, Johnson revealed how Jessica Henwick got a little over-zealous during a rehearsal and accidentally broke one of the sculptures that the production didn’t have a replacement for. Fortunately, she made a fantastic face after realizing her mistake, and Johnson kept the moment in the film.

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited,” Johnson tells EW. “It’s a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I’m saying to her, ‘Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I’m going to do is I’m going to say one, two, three.’ She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [makes a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That’s the take that’s in the movie.”

While Johnson finds the accident hilarious and loves that it made the final cut, Henwick is still haunted by the slip-up. “I broke into a cold sweat,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I still have nightmares about that moment.”

You can watch the scene at the 1:40 mark below:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available for streaming on Netflix.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)