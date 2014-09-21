The Story Behind Bill Murray And Harold Ramis’ 21 Year Rift

It was a fleeting glance that seemed to last an eternity.
At the 2014 Academy Awards, Bill Murray — less than one week removed from the death of his former friend and collaborator Harold Ramis — was presenting the Oscar for Best Cinematography. After reading the list of nominees, Murray said, “Oh, we forgot one. Harold Ramis for Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day.”
Murray then peered directly into the camera, and his smile straightened. His eyes welled up, and for one brief second, the normally reserved and collected actor’s face crumpled into a look of sorrow.
It was a fitting tribute to Ramis, who had been Murray’s collaborator on six films including Caddyshack, Meatballs, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day. The tandem had broken box office records for comedies and helped usher in an anti-establishment aesthetic still going strong today.
But something happened in 1993 between Ramis and Murray, and the pair would not speak to each other — save a few pleasantries at events — for almost 21 years. And when they did finally speak, it was with the shadow of death looming over them.
The Chicago Connection
Harold Ramis was born in Chicago, and he would spend most of his life there. A naturally gifted writer, Ramis’ first foray into the printed word would be with the Chicago Daily News in the mid-60s. He then transitioned into comedy writing, editing the “Party Jokes” section of Playboy magazine. In 1969 Ramis was accepted into the Second City, an improvisational sketch comedy troupe that would birth the careers of such comedy luminaries as John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray. Ramis was essentially typecast.
I played a lot of weasels, a lot of cowards; sweating cowards was my thing. I used to play like hippies and, like, counterculture guys, and [John] Belushi kind of took that over, so I moved into the coward role. … The other thing I would always play was the character called “specs” or “the professor.” I’d play the brainy guy, which I ended up doing, of course, in Ghostbusters.
Ramis would leave the theater briefly after an LSD trip led to a revelation that he didn’t belong on the stage. When he returned in 1972, John Belushi had taken his place, and Ramis would settle into a “straight-man” role that would pervade the rest of his acting career.
There must be something about that level– or that type– of creative genius that makes people real dicks. Chase, Murray, Belushi, Eddie Murphy… I don’t know. But I wish Bill wasn’t so difficult so much of the time.
Well I think there’s a difference between difficulty because they’re perfectionists and want to get stuff right (like Murray), difficulty because of substance abuse or personal problems (like Belushi) and difficulty because they’re an asshole (Chase). I can respect Murray because of how he is.
I agree with PNG. A lot of famous people are perfectionists and also know how good they are and it goes to their heads and they can be dicks. There are lots of stories of Bill being mean to people, including his wife. He seems mercurial and a very “crying on the inside” kind of funny man – but he’s so talented that most people forgive him. I couldn’t imagine a friend not talking to me for 21 years and never telling me why. That is incredibly mean.
Belushi was a hedonistic funny drug abuser.
Murphy was a funny narcissist.
Chevy Chase is just an unfunny, head up his own ass asshole. Fo sho.
Chevy Chase’s narcissism makes Eddie Murphy look like Miss Congeniality.
Say what you will about Murphy, he would pull over and ask you if you needed a ride if you were wearing a dress and your adam’s apple was visible.
I’d always looked up to Murray, until I met him about 8-10 years ago. I have never met anyone who comes even close to his level of rudeness and utter lack of respect for other people. He was just mean for the sake of being mean, like screaming at a girl who -In his view- took too long for bringing him his lunch, and then trying to get a guy fired who stood up for her. It’s really too bad I can’t look at him anymore without hating him for his antics…
@Digital Wonderbread Very very true. Wasn’t her/him’s name like Destiny or something? I forget now.
This and the Mickey Rourke piece are the best things I’ve read here in a while. Good job.
I second that. Great stuff.
Third. Well written.
+1 Just read the Rourke article, very very nice.
This makes me keep coming back.
@AFMG It’s comments like these that motivate me to make each piece better. :)
@Rob Smithson As long as you keep reading and enjoying, I’m not going anywhere! Thanks!
Yep!! Hope @DF sticks around. By far the best articles I’ve seen on here in a VERY long time!
+another.
Ditto
for realio. stuff like this will get people to keep coming back. not the buzzfeed lite crap that keeps coming up….
Agreed @dariel. Great job, and thanks.
I too am glad Uproxx has not totally degenerated into a sponsored, click-bait, self-loathing TMZ yet. Filmdrunk rules forever.
Absolutely this.
Please – UPROXX – more pieces like this. No more Clickhole/stupid lists of “10 most important facts about Spider-Man 2 you didn’t know…”
Thanks
Friendships dissolve over very petty things. You would think two creative wizards can really patch things up
This article was so good I read it in Morgan Freeman’s voice. 10/10 would read again.
@Tonto Goldstein For making me imagine this situation actually occurring you, sir, win the internet today.
The article was already get. After imagining this, it is amazing.
I’m now reading all the comments in Freeman’s voice.
People with huge personality swings tend to resent those who attempt to keep them on an even keel. Ramis became the bad guy in Murray’s mind, and his disillusionment cost him a great friend and partner. This ironic type of relationship is essentially what it means to be a Cubs fan.
Good points
It’s shitty it took him dying for him to get over himself and go see him. Ramis seemed like a genuine sweet guy. I think Murray feels guilt over letting two decades pass without being friends. I love Murray but this whole thing is poop and makes me sad.
I thought Bill’s comments at the Oscars were incredibly passive aggressive and were about as insincere as it gets. Murray was a drunk, a drug abuser and his last wife claimed he also abused her.
I know the internet loves him like mad, but personally I think he’s probably an angry cunt.
You might be right about most of that, but Murray wasn’t obligated to say anything about Ramis, especially since Ramis had nothing to do with a cinematography award. It seemed very sincere to me.
if murray had been straightfaced the entire time id agree it was passive aggressive, but with him starting to lose it there, it seems genuine
despite all the classic movies that he was in, my favorite harold ramis moment is from orange county when he accidentally takes acid. “shaun, shaun, we’re the same height. that is neat!”
+1 forgot about him being in that, plus leslie mann as the hot stepmom
I fear Dariel is not long for Uproxx. His writing is better than all the other contributors combined.
Wow…that’s a mighty compliment AB!
Dariel, you are quickly becoming one of my favorite Uproxx writers (Watch the throne, Danger). Very, very good articles.
Coming from the “Hot Rod,” it’s my pleasure.
Growing up in Chicago these two would be seen all over the city together comic perfection
Your articles are a breath of fresh air in a sea of diarrhea.
Keep up the good work!
As eloquent and complimentary as anyone could have stated. Thanks!
Here we go again, great article and even better presentation. Thanks!
As people have stated above, this article was the ( . Y . )
Thanks for this.
The problem with well thought out posts like this, I feel, is that Verbal and Otto and the rest have so little to work with.
I know for a fact Otto enjoys a well constructed piece
Good stuff – DynamicDuo in light of a ‘feud’ – humanizes our ‘heroes’ – Bill still rules and Ramis was a mensch – excellent article.
I realize many here seem very bitter about Murray’s ‘behavior’ – first of all he’s human. We all are. I’m sure all of us have done dick things like yell at a server in a food service court or tried to get someone canned (and if you’re smirking ‘not me’ you’re a liar). No one is perfect.
The purpose of the article to me is that in spite of a pettiness between friends/colleagues they in fact made their peace. I’m sure you or someone you know has gulit about never saying “I’m sorry” to a friend and loved one and that party has died and you beat yourself up over it (I am guilty here and that’s one I have to take to my grave until I ‘see them on the other side’ to coin a paraphrase from GHOSTBUSTERS). Murray & Ramis were fantastic as a ‘team’ – and like most comedy teams outside of maybe Laurel & Hardy there has always been egos/friction/anger/resentment – not unlike a marriage with baggage. For years Abbott & Costello were BFF and they had sullied their partnership with alcoholism and pettiness (Bud the former, Lou the latter) and you know their were regrets when they broke up their act (Bud was never the same) and of course Martin & Lewis as well as The Marx Brothers etc. etc.
I know Murray was very sincere @ the Oscars (it was his first public appearance where he actually said something to remark on Ramis’ legacy outside of a press release of him ‘earning it’ (another GHOSTBUSTERS nod when his Venkman teases Spengler w/a candy bar for his knowledge and efforts).
I was at a comedy panel @ Tribeca Film Festival years ago in the audience and Ramis was as he appears onscreen- a sweetheart , low-key – sharp as a tack and he more or less attributed what the chemistry was between them – like siblings as well as the role of classroom clown and comedian (the clown does the silly thing the comedian writes down and hands to the clow to do – i.e. Ramis is the comedian and Murray the clown).
So they got that going for them; which is nice…..
Bill Murray seems like a real dickhead which doesn’t surprise me with so many people that seem love everything he does.
A wise person once told me: Never meet your heroes.
Wait….. 10 “POUNDS” of marijuana and Bill Murray got what?! I love Bill Murray but the man got lucky there.