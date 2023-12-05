Hold off on putting together your Best Movies of 2023 list until at least December 15th. That’s when A24‘s The Zone of Interest comes out.

Director Jonathan Glazer’s follow-up to Under the Skin is a critical favorite that’s been called “the year’s scariest horror film” and “the most provocative movie you’ll see this year.” It follows Rudolf Höss, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and his wife Hedwig, who “strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.”

You can watch the trailer above.

Christian Friede, who plays Höss, told Vogue that while filming The Zone of Interest at a house near Auschwitz, he “felt the responsibility towards the victims every day. And when I visited Auschwitz for the first time and understood the dimension of the crime, I felt the responsibility. It’s so… huge.” He added. “How is it possible to kill so many people in a short period of time? The organization of Rudolph Höss to perform this incredible crime, to make it more effective — it’s unbelievable and horrible.”

The Zone of Interest, which also stars Sandra Hüller (who deserves an Oscar nomination for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall), releases in select theaters on December 15th.