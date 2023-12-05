Movies

A24’s ‘The Zone Of Interest’ Looks Like One Of The Year’s Most Unsettling Movies In The New Trailer

Hold off on putting together your Best Movies of 2023 list until at least December 15th. That’s when A24‘s The Zone of Interest comes out.

Director Jonathan Glazer’s follow-up to Under the Skin is a critical favorite that’s been called “the year’s scariest horror film” and “the most provocative movie you’ll see this year.” It follows Rudolf Höss, the longest-serving commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp, and his wife Hedwig, who “strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.”

You can watch the trailer above.

Christian Friede, who plays Höss, told Vogue that while filming The Zone of Interest at a house near Auschwitz, he “felt the responsibility towards the victims every day. And when I visited Auschwitz for the first time and understood the dimension of the crime, I felt the responsibility. It’s so… huge.” He added. “How is it possible to kill so many people in a short period of time? The organization of Rudolph Höss to perform this incredible crime, to make it more effective — it’s unbelievable and horrible.”

The Zone of Interest, which also stars Sandra Hüller (who deserves an Oscar nomination for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall), releases in select theaters on December 15th.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Daniel Donato Is Your New Country-Style Jam-Band Guitar God
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×