A24’s ‘The Zone Of Interest’ Trailer Is An Eerie Look At Pure Evil

Under the Skin, directed by Jonathan Glazer, is about an alien-like creature played by Scarlett Johansson who kills men after seducing them. It should have been a Barbie-level hit, but despite strong reviews, it barely made $7 million at the box office. Oh well, maybe Glazer’s next feature (his first in 10 years) will get there. Let’s take a look at the premise for A24‘s The Zone of Interest, the trailer for which you can watch above:

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Hm. Maybe this won’t be the next Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour after all.

The Zone of Interest isn’t going for box office glory, but it’s once again being hailed as a masterpiece. The Atlantic‘s Shirley Li praised Glazer for not “trying to humanize the Nazis or retell the terrors of Auschwitz; instead, he delivers a mesmerizing, almost anthropological study of how evil can manifest in mundane ways, through ordinary people,” while Vox‘s Alissa Wilkinson called it “the year’s scariest horror film.” While there’s no violence or scares in the trailer, it’s haunting for the evil lurking in otherwise pastoral vignettes; that, and the score.

The Zone of Interest, which stars Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller, opens in select theaters on December 15th.