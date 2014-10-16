There Are Already Rumors About Who (Besides Jason Momoa) We’ll See In ‘Aquaman’

I admit, I really thought DC was never going to do it. I wrote an entire piece about how it was never going to happen. So, let’s talk about who’s going to be in the Aquaman movie while I eat this crow.
The key ones come from The Aquaman Shrine, who tweeted this:
A quick overview for non-nerds: Mera is Aquaman’s wife, and she can control water, as in she can make it form goofy shapes and stuff, or if she’s angry, create a bubble of it around your head and drown you. Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother, is better known as Ocean Master and is basically Evil Aquaman. The Trench are a bunch of Aliens knockoffs who live under the sea and will eat pretty much anything, and can be controlled by magical ocean spells. And Black Manta is this guy.
To be fair, in the New 52, Black Manta is substantially less of a joke, turning out to be fairly effective on land as well as sea. Around here, we last saw him keeping DC’s two most annoying characters from killing each other.
It’s interesting mostly because, well, if the rumor is true, that means they want pretty much every notable Aquaman villain in one movie. Somehow, we don’t think Captain Cutlass could carry Aquaman 2. So either they’re assuming Aquaman is a one-and-done proposition, or they’re just going to wait and see what the next few movies bring.
As for the tone of the movie, if they’re not inspired by this, especially with Jason Momoa in the role, they’re doing something wrong:
How could you think infanticide wasn’t in the cards for the edgy, brooding DC film universe?
Hopefully this isn’t an origin story. People are going to be very uncomfortable watching a young Black Manta get molested by a naval officer and swear vengeance against the ocean
I Jason Mamoa isn’t shout “OUTRAGEOUS” in the first five minutes, I’m throwing a brick at the screen.
I am sure it will come up.
No surprise here. It’s his love interest and only notable villains.
Keith David for Black Manta or GTFO.
Twenty buck says that somehow a tsunami is used a weapon, either by Aquaman himself or Aquaman will stop it and save peoples lives. Because you have to work in real-life tragic imagery SOMEHOW.
Also, Dan Seitz, I was rereading some old Cracked threads because I was looking for some specific link I had posted like 6 years ago and lo, there was a post where you and I were discussing Avatar a few months before it was released. Kinda funny. Unless it was another Dan Seitz.
Nope, that was me. :-)
So DC’s plans are just to redo the first round of New52 books as movies?
Seriously, though, who is legitimately excited to see a fucking Aquaman movie? I mean, really.
If it’s anything like his Brave and the Bold incarnation, it’s going to make billions. Like, if the trailer opens with Jason Momoa going full Brian Blessed and roaring OUTRAGEOUS!, I think some nerds might just straight up explode.
@Dan Seitz
I would prefer his Justice League version.
Hook for a hand and he tells superman to fuck off?
Thats awesome.
@The Curse of Marino He can still tell Superman to fuck off and be his BATB self.
New 52 Black Manta is badass. He fucked shit up in Forever Evil.
IIRC in the New52, Mera can control a person since the human body is 70% water. Sort of like the blood bending technique of the water bender tribes of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
So… Aquaman is going to be a super serious musical, like Les Miserables but with fishies? That sounds awesome.
Musical or bust.