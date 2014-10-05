This Is What Filming Looks Like For A Hollywood Sex Scene

Imagine for a second that you’re dry humping in a room full of people. Then imagine there’s a camera capturing every single moment, every single thrust, every single fake orgasm as you desperately try to make it look as believable as possible. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at a sex scene in Stretch, a movie featuring Brooklyn Decker and Patrick Wilson.
(Mildly NSFW, though nothing you wouldn’t see in any R-rated movie)
Things I learned from this video:
1) There’s a can of sweat.
2) It’s cool to laugh at your boner, provided everyone else is laughing at it.
3) It’s o.k. to be a 15-second man.
4) Brooklyn Decker refers to a penis as “IT.” That’s kinda hot.
[reddit]
Does Wilson wear a diaper? Or does someone else have to deal with the wet spot?
Good luck Not getting a boner in that situation. Acting seems really hard
pun intended.
Listen up!
Getting smeared all over Patrick Wilson’s pasty and not in Brooklyn’s fallopian tubes, that’s hard times jack! Believe me I know.
Such a tough job.