This Is What Filming Looks Like For A Hollywood Sex Scene

10.05.14 5 Comments

Imagine for a second that you’re dry humping in a room full of people. Then imagine there’s a camera capturing every single moment, every single thrust, every single fake orgasm as you desperately try to make it look as believable as possible. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at a sex scene in Stretch, a movie featuring Brooklyn Decker and Patrick Wilson.

(Mildly NSFW, though nothing you wouldn’t see in any R-rated movie)

Things I learned from this video:

1) There’s a can of sweat.
2) It’s cool to laugh at your boner, provided everyone else is laughing at it.
3) It’s o.k. to be a 15-second man.
4) Brooklyn Decker refers to a penis as “IT.” That’s kinda hot.

