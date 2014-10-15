This ‘Jurassic World’ Teaser Poster Looks Quite Familiar, But The Movie Sounds Awesome

I’m not going to lie, you’re going to feel like you’ve seen this Jurassic World poster before. I swear it is brand new, it just takes its cues from the three films that preceded it. Colin Trevorrow posted it over on his Twitter feed and it looks like it means well:

This film picks up twenty-two years after Jurassic Park. When Derek [Connolly] and I sat down to find the movie, we looked at the past two decades and talked about what we’ve seen. Two things came to the surface. One was that money has been the gasoline in the engine of our biggest mistakes. If there are billions to be made, no one can resist them, even if they know things could end horribly. The other was that our relationship with technology has become so woven into our daily lives, we’ve become numb to the scientific miracles around us. We take so much for granted. Those two ideas felt like they could work together. What if, despite previous disasters, they built a new biological preserve where you could see dinosaurs walk the earth…and what if people were already kind of over it? We imagined a teenager texting his girlfriend with his back to a T-Rex behind protective glass. For us, that image captured the way much of the audience feels about the movies themselves. “We’ve seen CG dinosaurs. What else you got?” Next year, you’ll see our answer.

Now this is the first thing I’ve heard about since we learned about the giant snake/cuttlefish dinosaur running around and initial “boredom” plotline, the rumors of Dennis Nedry’s influence, and that nifty brochure. I think I’m sold on at least giving it a shot. It can’t be worse than Jurassic Park III, plus Chris Pratt is involved. Can you go wrong with Chris Pratt these days?

(Via Slash Film / Colin Trevorrow)