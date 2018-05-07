This Week In Posters: Mamma Mia, Ant-Man, And Ocean’s 8

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Bart Layton’s American Animals, starring Barry Keoghan and his weird face. The kid’s got the most unique face in the business and you’re going to cut his head off in the poster? How dare you. Anyway, I liked this move a lot, but I think we could’ve done better than a diagonal flamingo for the poster. If we got super excited about “pages turning” imagery we wouldn’t be watching a movie.

Speaking of diagonals… Well, at least they left the characters straight up and down for this one. Don’t make me tilt my head sideways, man. Also, what is that background? It has a honeycomb pattern. Is that because she’s a wasp? Does The Wasp get to make herself a nest out of mud and spit? I’d watch that. Seems a little sexist though, having the woman nest and whatnot.

Is this the most ambitious crossover event movie ever? How’d they even find a dock big enough for all those people to stand on? And how dang tall is Christine Baranski? I can’t wait for this to answer the question “how many flowing patterned tops is too many?

Side note: who keeps trying to make Dominic Cooper happen? Is it the British?

The artwork on this Armed poster is pretty cool, but I believe it was last week we were discussing people in scary masks being the kiss of death on posters. And also unnecessary American flag imagery. So this is like a double kiss of death. On the other hand… William Fichtner.