Thor Love and Thunder
Marvel
Movies

The First ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Reactions Are Digging The Dad-Rock Vibes And Christian Bale Chewing Up The Scenery

by: Twitter

The first reactions are in for Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth‘s fourth turn as the God of Thunder and director Taika Waititi‘s second entry after shaking up the character with Thor: Ragnarok. This time around, Natalie Portman rejoins the series thanks to Waititi promising the actress that she’ll have a “less boring time” as the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale also joins the cast as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, and his performance is being favorably compared to Danny Devito’s Penguin in Batman Returns.

On top of the all-star cast bringing it, Love and Thunder apparently goes heavy on the Guns n’ Roses, and the critics are here for the Dad Rock vibes.

“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER is the greatest MCU movie, or, for that matter, any movie ever made because it has a direct reference to COCKTAIL (that part not a joke) and in my own pantheon of references, those are the rules I set long ago so I must abide by them,” Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan tweeted. “(Also I have no doubt this will be Axl Rose’s favorite movie of all time because I can only assume he got points for how many GnR songs show up.)”

“If you, like me, take delight in watching Christian Bale slurp up the scenery while gobbing out that black ink Danny DeVito had in Batman Returns, then #ThorLoveAndThunder is for you,” The Ringer‘s Joanna Robinson wrote.

“Holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of Taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one,” The Mary Sue‘s Rachel Leishman tweeted. “I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. We stan a dad rock soundtrack. In the words of my new favorite characters: AHH.”

“#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric!” Collider‘s Perri Nemiroff wrote. “A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale’s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it’s a film brimming with good vibes & heart.”

“#ThorLoveAndThunder is like what I imagine living in the mind of Taika Waititi might be like,” io9’s Germain Lussier tweeted. “It’s wild, funny, a little all over the place in the middle but by the end it all comes together in a surprising, touching, satisfying way. So much Guns n Roses too. So much.”

You can see more Thor: Love and Thunder reactions below:

Thor: Love and Thunder rocks into theaters on July 8.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
Soccer Mommy Has Mastered The Art Of Haunting
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×