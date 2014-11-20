Three Students In Thailand Were Detained For Doing The ‘Hunger Games’ Salute

Tonight, thousands of Hunger Games fans, Jennifer Lawrence admirers, and Donald Sutherland groupies will line up to see Mockingjay – Part 1. They’re welcome to dress up in their finest rock-face cosplay and do Katniss’ three-fingered salute, unless you live in Thailand, where it’s illegal to do so. That’s why three students were “detained” at the movie’s premiere last night.

Police detained three students Thursday at the opening of the latest Hunger Games movie in Thailand, where opponents of May’s military coup have adopted the film’s three-finger salute as a sign of defiance. Two student activists were detained outside a movie theater, and a third student was taken away by police inside a shopping mall cinema after raising a three-finger salute in front of a giant billboard for The Hunger Games latest installment, Mockingjay — Part 1. All three were released without charge. At least one, Nachacha Kongudom, had to sign a form promising she will not engage in political activity. (Via)

Via the Associated Press