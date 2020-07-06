We’re living in the strangest timeline, so it probably didn’t seem too weird when, on July 4, Kanye West announced he was running for president, against the very man who made the MAGA hat he used to wear everywhere. It was still an announcement worth mocking. That’s what Tiffany Haddish did. As caught by Entertainment Weekly, the comic and actress took to Twitter to troll the musician but good.
— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 5, 2020
Haddish’s tweet borrowed from West’s verbiage, writing, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States.” There followed a hashtage: #2020Vision. She followed that up by announcing her running mate, Dave Chappelle.
Haddish wasn’t the only celebrity who chimed in with similar jokes. Paris Hilton did one:
PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020
And so did Toni Braxton.
Toni for President ♥️💛💚🖤
— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) July 5, 2020
Hilary Duff did so, too, burying the big message at the bottom of a lengthy July 4 family post.
View this post on Instagram
We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club 🙄 After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming…California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer🤷🏼♀️ It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks! Oh and I’m running for President.
Bob Saget also announced his faux-run.
Should I run for President too? I don’t much about anything…
— bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020
Saget later doubled down, even announcing his own running mate: longtime fellow Full/er House cast member John Stamos.
HERE WE GO @JohnStamos !!! pic.twitter.com/UmL2Wd7mDC
— bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020
So which of these celebrities, all of whom have as much government experience as our current president did when he ran for president, would make a better president than our current one? Our vote’s for the one who deservedly won several awards for Girls Trip.
