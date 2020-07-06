We’re living in the strangest timeline, so it probably didn’t seem too weird when, on July 4, Kanye West announced he was running for president, against the very man who made the MAGA hat he used to wear everywhere. It was still an announcement worth mocking. That’s what Tiffany Haddish did. As caught by Entertainment Weekly, the comic and actress took to Twitter to troll the musician but good.

Haddish’s tweet borrowed from West’s verbiage, writing, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States.” There followed a hashtage: #2020Vision. She followed that up by announcing her running mate, Dave Chappelle.

Haddish wasn’t the only celebrity who chimed in with similar jokes. Paris Hilton did one:

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

And so did Toni Braxton.

Toni for President ♥️💛💚🖤 — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) July 5, 2020

Hilary Duff did so, too, burying the big message at the bottom of a lengthy July 4 family post.

Bob Saget also announced his faux-run.

Should I run for President too? I don’t much about anything… — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 5, 2020

Saget later doubled down, even announcing his own running mate: longtime fellow Full/er House cast member John Stamos.

So which of these celebrities, all of whom have as much government experience as our current president did when he ran for president, would make a better president than our current one? Our vote’s for the one who deservedly won several awards for Girls Trip.

