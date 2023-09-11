One of the worst uses of artificial intelligence is heartless recreations of a director’s style, like the Wes Anderson fake trailers or Tim Burton-ized Disney movies. The actual Tim Burton is not a fan, either.

“They had AI do my versions of Disney characters!” the director told the Independent. “I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul.” Burton said some of the AI-generated images were technically “very good,” but “what it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

Anderson has also spoken out against the AI bastardization of his work. “I’ve only been exposed to it verbally. I haven’t seen any of it. Obviously, it’s easy for me to go to the right web page and see it,” the Asteroid City director said. “At some point, I’m sure I’ll go in there and see. But I’ve never seen a TikTok, for instance, of anything. I’m not going to start with me.” Anderson then offered some advice more people should take: “I choose not to really engage.”

