Tim Burton has remained silent on the Beetlejuice/Lauren Boebert scandal, but at least we know what he thinks about Nicolas Cage’s cameo in The Flash.

In an interview with the British Film Institute, the director was asked if he has any regrets about Superman Lives, his scrapped superhero movie starring Cage as the Man of Steel. “No, I don’t have regrets. I will say this: when you work that long on a project and it doesn’t happen, it affects you for the rest of your life. Because you get passionate about things, and each thing is an unknown journey, and it wasn’t there yet. But it’s one of those experiences that never leaves you, a little bit.” Burton then discussed the unsettling sight of smooth-faced Cage fighting a digital spider in The Flash.

“But also it goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I’m over it with the studio. They can take what you did, Batman or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it. Even though you’re a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this.”

It sounds like someone won’t be making another live-action remake for Disney.

