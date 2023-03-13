The Scream franchise has always been among the funnier ones in the horror canon, with oft-doomed characters addressing the gene clichés that even they fall prey to. Still, it’s not funny in a sketch comedy way. And yet if you were paying close attention to an early scene in the Neve-less Scream VI and thought you heard to voice of Tim Robinson, creator and frequently shouty star of I Think You Should Leave, then guess what? You weren’t wrong.

In a new interview with The Wrap, the film’s directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, discuss the plethora of Easter Eggs littered about the series’ sixth installment. Perhaps the most random is the presence of Robinson, at least as a voice:

There’s a moment early in the film when Sam (Melissa Barrera) comes back to the apartment she shares with her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) and new roomie Quinn (Liana Liberato). Tara isn’t there and she catches Quinn in the middle of a romantic liason. As Quinn and Tara talk outside Quinn’s door, you can hear her lates paramour inside Quinn’s room. That is where Tim Robinson makes his appearance. “He is Quinn’s off-camera boyfriend,” Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed.

Since last year’s fifth installment, confusingly called simply Scream, the series has been rife in voice cameos. That film featured vocal appearances from such legacy cast members as Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard, Henry Winkler, and Jamie Kennedy, all of whose characters ate it in the first two films.

In other Robinson news, Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave now has a release date of May 30. Consider his easy-to-miss Scream VI cameo as a mere advertisement for that.

(Via The Wrap)