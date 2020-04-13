No one knows for sure when we can go back to theaters (fall, hopefully), but Warner Bros. is sticking with Dune‘s planned December 18 release date. The lack of a nudging-back looks like a shining beacon of light in the darkness right now, yes? That’s one reason why it’s worth beholding the sight of Timothée Chalamet in this first look at Denis Villeneuve’s epic reboot. The Call Me by Your Name actor portrays protagonist Paul Atreides. Courtesy of Vanity Fair, we can drink a taste in right now, though one must click through for the full effect.

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet is Paul Atreides. Your first look at Denis Villeneuve’s #Dune adaptation has arrived: https://t.co/Mz3HeIuCX8 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 13, 2020

It’s not much, I know. Lots of mystery abounds about how Villeneuve plans to tackle Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi/fantasy epic novel. Obviously, this will be an epic treatment, but the Blade Runner 2049 director will attempt to succeed where other directors have most decidedly not prevailed over the source material. David Lynch famously had his name removed as director of the 1984 version, which sputtered into cinemas after Alejandro Jodorowsky’s 1970s take failed to materialize.

The above image shows no sandworm-y or spice-mining business going on, but rather, we see Paul on a beach and preparing to depart with Atreides leadership on a transport ship. Chalamet revealed to Vanity Fair that he wished to play Paul because “in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts.” He’s also aiming to be a young general down the line, but fate will intervene.

Dune will also star Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, and more. Again, the movie’s due to hit theaters on December 19. Fingers crossed!

