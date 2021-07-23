The “serial killer gets impregnated by a car” movie of your dreams is almost here.

When Neon released the first trailer for Titane, director Julia Ducournau’s follow-up to Raw, the distributor provided no information about the plot. All we had was the definition of the title (“A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility”) and an orgasm of visuals, including a shirtless buff dude, a woman in ecstasy on the hood of a car, and a child that looks like season one Eleven from Stranger Things.

But after Titane won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival (previous winners include Parasite, The Tree of Life, and Dancer in the Dark), Neon announced a release date — and we finally know what the heck it’s about.

Titane will hit theaters on October 1. As for the plot:

The film centers around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her gender and goes incognito as a lonely fireman’s (Vincent Lindon) long-lost son.

A tale as old as time, really.

Between The Many Saints of Newark, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills, Dune, Jackass Forever, The French Dispatch, Last Night in SoHo, and now Titane, October 2021 is shaping up to be a movie month for the ages.

(Via Variety)