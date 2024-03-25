There is nothing wrong with owning a piece of movie history if you find yourself looking to spend a small fortune. Sure, you could save a couple hundred thousand dollars, but then you wouldn’t have the satisfaction of knowing that you are the only person on Earth who owns Toby McGuire’s black suit from Spider-Man 3, and nobody else can take that from you.

Heritage Auctions’ held their Treasure From Planet Hollywood auction earlier this year, and some of the big ticket items included the axe from The Shining (sold for $125,000), Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones’ whip (went for $525,000) and even Bill Murray’s bowling ball from Kingpin, which sold for a hefty $350,000. But none of those little pieces of junk can compare to the Holy Grail of movie props, the controversial door from Titanic. You know, the one that makes you feel really cold just by looking at it.

You might be asking yourself, “Who would ever buy a 25-year-old piece of water-damaged balsa wood?” and we may never know the answer to that, but the door sold for $718,750, making it the most expensive piece of memorabilia available in the lot. Now if they ever decide to sell Jack’s frozen corpse, that would likely go for at least $800k. You’d have to ask James Cameron about that.

The door, which is actually just part of a doorframe, is one of the most controversial pieces of home decor in cinematic history, due to the common debate that Jack could have survived if he had been aboard the life-saving piece of wood. However, the circumstances would have had to be very specific for that to have worked. Jack and Rose would have both been submerged if they had tried to fit together. Have you ever tried fitting two people on a boogie board? Exactly.

