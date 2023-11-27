Have you ever wanted to own a piece of cinematic history? Maybe you could rock some ruby slippers or Neo’s long black trench coat. Or maybe you don’t think too highly of yourself (you’re working on it!) and just want to settle for a ratty bathrobe once worn by Jeff Bridges. There are worse things to own.

To celebrate The Big Lebowski’s 25th anniversary, over 250 items from the set are being auctioned off by Julian’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies.

Items include the T-shirt and bathrobe Jeff Bridges donned throughout the film, along with his sunglasses to really complete the part of “The Dude” that you have been trying to emulate your entire life. If you would rather show off your love in a different way, you could also opt for the signed bowling ball or one of the many storyboards. Check out the whole list here.

Bridges posted a video announcement, where he called The Big Lebowski one of his favorite films of all time (“not just cause I’m in it”) and added “The Coen brothers, they know how to make ’em, man,” correctly. The actor continued, “I’m so happy they’re all about preserving these amazing films — Lebowski being one of them. And the fact that Julian’s auction is making it possible for all you guys out there who love their favorite movies to get a little piece of that,” he added.

You don’t have to stop there! You can bid on a whole slew of fun items, like a real hot dog from the set of America’s most beloved film, Justice League. Cinema is magic.