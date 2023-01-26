After not appearing in a live-action film in seven years, Tobey Maguire returned in a big way in 2021 with Spider-Man: No Way Home, the seventh highest-grossing movie ever. The actor followed up playing Spider-Man for a fourth time by portraying an absolute ghoul in the sadly misunderstood Babylon, but he’s ready to don the Spidey suit again.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a “yes!” Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?” Maguire said in the upcoming book, Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special. He also revealed his reaction when Marvel reached out about playing Spider-Man for the first time since 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

“When they called, I was like finally! [Laughs] I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting.”

Here’s a dramatic reenactment of Maguire being offered the part:

Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special comes out on February 14th.