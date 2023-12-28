Hannah Waddingham has ensured she’ll be getting one of Tom Cruise‘s in-demand coconut cakes next Christmas.

During a recent appearance on the ITV series James Martin’s Saturday Morning, the Ted Lasso star discussed working with Cruise on the eighth Mission: Impossible movie (formerly titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two). “I have to say, I have a real problem with anybody that goes at [Tom Cruise] now,” Waddingham said, according to Variety. “Having met him and having spent five days intensely…He is without doubt one of the loveliest and encouraging, positive and inspiring human beings I have ever met. Isn’t he gorgeous? I have no time for anyone saying anything about him.”

Waddingham’s character remains a secret, unlike her love for Cruise.

This isn’t the first time Waddingham has sung Cruise’s praises. In an interview with Live with Kelly and Mark in March, the actress said, “I’ve met plenty of fabulous people. He is one of, if not the most inspiring, encouraging, warm, tactile, friendly to everyone, engaging… I mean seriously, he and I were literally like two 12-year-olds together.”

There needs to be a scene in M:I 8 where Waddingham and Cruise sing karaoke together. She already did “Let It Go” from Frozen on Ted Lasso. Maybe they could do another Disney song? I bet Cruise has the pipes for “A Whole New World” (“Hakuna Matata” is taken).

Mission: Impossible is scheduled to come out on May 23, 2025.

(Via Variety)