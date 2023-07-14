Tom Cruise loves to run, especially in the Mission: Impossible movies. Here he is running from a sandstorm. Here is running before shattering his ankle. Here he is running for 10 minutes. Cruise loves running so much, supposedly no one else is allowed to run on-screen with him.

The running form for the #1 fan of movies and popcorn has been called “exceptional,” but he does have room for improvement.

“He tends to really tense up when he’s running,” Ned Trim, the head coach of New York’s Mile High Run Club, told the Wall Street Journal. “You look at top-level sprinters, and it’s all about staying relaxed. The more relaxed your body is, the more you’re not getting in the way of the function of your muscles.”

Another coach, Ben Rosario, the executive director of the Hoka Northern Arizona Elite team, think Cruise’s hands are too rigid when he’s trying to run out of his skin. “One of the things we teach young runners is to act like they’re carrying a potato chip between their thumb and their forefinger and they can’t let it break. You’re just barely touching your thumb to your forefinger,” he said.

Cruise will now spend the next five months training 10 hours a day to become the world’s fastest runner. Honestly, I wouldn’t put it past him.

(Via the Wall Street Journal)