These days, nothing is really as it seems, and that’s all thanks to AI. Fake trailers, movie concepts, and even full AI songs can make it harder to distinguish what’s real and what’s just a randomly generated Drake verse. Luckily, a lot of people can tell the difference, but it doesn’t make it any easier for these celebrities who are out of touch with the internet (by “out of touch” I mean “older”).

Even Tom Hanks is fed up with AI, particularly one company that is using his likeness to sell some sort of dental treatment. The unnamed company has been using a fake image of Hanks to seemingly sell a plan, which is a red flag because it’s not like he’s known for having good teeth, right? Either way, Hanks wanted to be sure that out-of-touch (or older) people didn’t fall for it, so the actor took to Instagram to warn his followers.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” Hanks wrote over the photo with a clearly de-aged Hanks.

Hanks has been openly critical of AI technology, particularly in movies. Earlier this year, Hanks said on The Adam Buxton podcast: “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are, by way of AI or deepfake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it. But my performances can go on and on and on and on, and outside of the understanding that has been done with AI or deepfake. There’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone.”

Luckily, Hank wasn’t hit by a bus, but if he was, he could probably get some good dental reconstruction work done by the unnamed company. For now, it seems like he will just have to keep warning his followers not to believe everything they see with his face on it. Much like the plot of Cloud Atlas.

(Via CBS News)