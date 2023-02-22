The three least-liked Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, at least according to critics on Rotten Tomatoes, have been released in the past three years: Eternals (2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Is there superhero fatigue? Yes, but there’s another reason for the lack of critical admiration: none of those movies is about Venom.

The [Jenny Slate voice] symbiote-shaped hole in our heart will soon be filled by Venom 3, however. On Wednesday, actor Tom Hardy revealed that pre-production has started on the third film in the franchise. “Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up #cuttingroomfloor #byetom👋🏼 #thankstom,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a deleted scene in which Eddie Brock gets into an argument in public with Venom. (I am 97 percent serious when I say that Tom Hardy should have been nominated for an Academy Award for Venom. Maybe 98 percent.)

While plot details remain under wraps, a notable industry scooper stated in December 2021 that the third Venom film would “explore the Multiverse” and show “Venom finally meeting and fighting Spider-Man,” specifically the Andrew Garfield version of the Wall-Crawler. Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is returning to pen the screenplay for Venom 3 based on a story by herself and Hardy.

Celebrate by jumping into the nearest tank and chomping into a lobster.

