Tom Holland, who surprised everyone by popping up at D23 while attending fans felt haunted by the Sony-Marvel Studios split over Spider-Man, appears in the September issue of GQ Style. In the process, he models a huge array of menswear (for photographer Fanny Latour-Lambert) and speaks with Zach Baron for a profile, which includes a lot about how he deals with fame.

The short answer? Tom Holland says that he’s modeled his career in the same vein as The Rock. Not in a muscle-bound way, obviously, since Holland’s brought a life-sized sensibility to superhero movies as Peter Parker, but as far as work ethic goes. “The Rock is someone I’ve always looked up to,” Holland told GQ. “His whole thing is: Be the hardest-working person in the room. It’s something that I’ve really taken to heart. And when I heard him say that for the first time, I was like, That is a really good saying.” Holland does add, though, that he recently started chatting with The Rock on social media, and this inspired him to “[go] to the fucking gym.”

Will we soon see Holland Instagramming his cheat-day meals after pounding several hours of weights? Probably not, but he did take time to write a post-interview email to Baron about Spidey’s future. Holland projects an air of finality while stating that “the legacy and future” of Spider-Man sits with Sony:

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel. I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige expressed the same sentiment at D23, so one can expect Spidey to never appear (at least in live-action form) in Disney productions again, including the MCU. The GQ profile does include Holland talking about how he’s learned a lot on how to behave from his fellow MCU actors, including Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who can “work in this industry and be at that level and not be a dick.” Otherwise, the actor who plays The Kid likes to tuck into a golf game, which “humble[s]” him and counteracts being in the biggest film of all time because “then you play like a dick, and it brings you right back to the earth.” For more tips from Tom Holland on how not to be “a dick,” check out the full profile.

