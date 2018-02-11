Alicia Vikander Added 12 Pounds Of Pure Muscle To Bring Lara Croft To Life For ‘Tomb Raider’

#Tomb Raider #Health
Trending Writer
02.11.18

Warner Bros.

You can add Alicia Vikander‘s name to the swelling collection of action stars that have pushed their body to new places in the pursuit of a certain brand of cinematic physique.

In an interview with the dedicated Kardashian trackers at Entertainment Tonight, The Danish Girl actress shared that she added a whopping 12 pounds of muscle to portray video game icon Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider big screen reboot. Putting in serious work to bring an outrageous body to your local multiplex has practically become part of the blockbuster hero job description (howdy Hugh Jackman) and Vikander adding 10% in muscly body weight on her ballerina’s frame sure as sugar is nothing to sneeze at. According to Vikander, she felt it was important to the character to bring a certain physicality to the proceedings.

“On this job, it was the first time I was expected to do as much muscle and weight training as I’ve done,” Vikander tells ET. “I’ve really felt it very empowering, and I still feel like I have a physique.”

“I already wanted her to be a strong, physical girl,” she adds. “This film is about her becoming the action hero we know her to be.”

To be fair, the original Lara Croft’s body was a collection of baffling polygons and a giant middle finger to what a human’s body actually looks like, so there’s lots of room for interpretation as to what the adventurer would look like IRL. Vikander seems to dig the transformation she went through to get to this brand of Lara Croft, so that’s definitely a plus. She and her Bourne co-star Matt Damon can probably trade notes on intense workouts.

Tomb Raider, which features stars Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu with The Wave director Roar Uthaug at the helm, will arrive in theaters on March 16.

(Via ET Online)

Have you checked out our wrestling podcast?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tomb Raider#Health
TAGSALICIA VIKANDERhealthLARA CROFTTOMB RAIDER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP