Warner Bros.

You can add Alicia Vikander‘s name to the swelling collection of action stars that have pushed their body to new places in the pursuit of a certain brand of cinematic physique.

In an interview with the dedicated Kardashian trackers at Entertainment Tonight, The Danish Girl actress shared that she added a whopping 12 pounds of muscle to portray video game icon Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider big screen reboot. Putting in serious work to bring an outrageous body to your local multiplex has practically become part of the blockbuster hero job description (howdy Hugh Jackman) and Vikander adding 10% in muscly body weight on her ballerina’s frame sure as sugar is nothing to sneeze at. According to Vikander, she felt it was important to the character to bring a certain physicality to the proceedings.

“On this job, it was the first time I was expected to do as much muscle and weight training as I’ve done,” Vikander tells ET. “I’ve really felt it very empowering, and I still feel like I have a physique.” “I already wanted her to be a strong, physical girl,” she adds. “This film is about her becoming the action hero we know her to be.”

To be fair, the original Lara Croft’s body was a collection of baffling polygons and a giant middle finger to what a human’s body actually looks like, so there’s lots of room for interpretation as to what the adventurer would look like IRL. Vikander seems to dig the transformation she went through to get to this brand of Lara Croft, so that’s definitely a plus. She and her Bourne co-star Matt Damon can probably trade notes on intense workouts.

Tomb Raider, which features stars Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu with The Wave director Roar Uthaug at the helm, will arrive in theaters on March 16.

(Via ET Online)

