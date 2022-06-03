Top Gun: Maverick has been both a critical and box office success, culminating in the biggest opening weekend of Tom Cruise’s career, and now, that cake is going to get some pretty impressive icing. According to a new report, the massive amount of interest in Top Gun: Maverick has propelled the original Top Gun to the top of the streaming charts where it surprisingly dominated Stranger Things 4 and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both series were super expensive undertakings for Netflix and Disney+, respectively, but apparently, they just couldn’t compete with audiences’ interest seeing a very young Tom Cruise and his need for speed.

Via Variety:

Here’s the full top 10 from Reelgood for the week: “Top Gun” (Paramount+, Prime Video)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“The Lost City” (Paramount+)

“The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

“Better Call Saul” (Netflix, AMC+)

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount+)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (HBO Max)

“Night Sky” (Prime Video)

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+)

Top Gun besting Stranger Things 4 is particularly notable given that series has been demolishing viewer records over at Netflix. (Top Gun was on the streaming platform until June 1 when it switched over to Amazon Prime.) It’s an interesting look into the opaque world of streaming. Stranger Things 4 is obviously doing great for Netflix and delivering a Game of Thrones-style epic, and yet, if these rankings are accurate, a 36-year-old movie swooped in thanks to the massive hype from its sequel. Now that’s a plot twist.

(Via Variety)