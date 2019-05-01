‘Toy Story 4’ Will Have An Overload Of Pixar Easter Eggs

PIXAR

One of the treats of seeing a new Pixar movie is trying to spot all the references to other Pixar movies. Think: Bomb Voyage, from The Incredibles, working as a street mime in Ratatouille or a wood carving of Monsters, Inc.‘s fuzzy hero Sulley in Brave. It’s a better version of the Disney princess stuff in Ralph Breaks the Internet, because Nemo popping up in Toy Story 3 doesn’t draw attention to itself. You either see it, or you don’t. But it will be hard to miss all the Easter eggs in Toy Story 4 (unless you haven’t see a Pixar movie, in which case, start with Cars 2). There’s going to be a lot of them, particularly in one setting.

“In the antique mall, there’s so many objects that are just beyond the view of the characters and there’s lots of fun things, especially Easter eggs and homages to other Pixar films and jokes that you would get if you watched all of our movies,” Pixar sets supervisor Thomas Jordan told CinemaBlend (the mall can be seen in the trailers; it’s where Woody reunites with Bo Peep). You’ll be able to see Elastigirl’s Elasticycle from Incredibles 2 and a scream canister from Monsters, Inc., among other items, and hear “Remember Me,” from Coco.

Oh good, I can’t wait to cry… again.

There will also be an Easter egg for the next Pixar movie, Onward, an original story starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest in a fantasy setting. “Duke Caboom was in Jack-Jack’s crib in Incredibles 2 and, yes, I won’t spoil it, but you’ll see a little nugget of Onward somewhere hidden in Toy Story 4, it’s really fun,” producer Jonas Rivera confirmed to Digital Spy. In a lesser movie, the Easter egg would announce itself by having a talking spider(man) walk on a star(lord) and say something like, “This is an Easter egg.” But unlike me, Toy Story 4 is better than that.

(Via CinemaBlend and Digital Spy)