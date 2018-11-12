Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Toy Story 4 is going to make you cry.

To be fair, all the Toy Story movies probably make you cry, whether it’s Buzz Lightyear’s failed flight in the original, “When Somebody Loved You” in the sequel, or the fiery climax of Toy Story 3, but Toy Story 4 is REALLY going to make you cry. “I gotta resist getting emotional,” said Tim Allen about the fourth film in Pixar’s most-celebrated series. “I couldn’t even get through the last scene… A couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through.” Tom Hanks also got emotional, calling the end of the film “a moment in history.” You wouldn’t know it’s a tear-jerker from the first teaser trailer, though.

Meet: Forky. He’s described as an “actual spork-turned-craft project who insists he isn’t a toy.” Same? Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Toy Story 4, featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, and John Ratzenberger, opens on June 21, 2019.