Are You Freaking Excited For ‘Triple Frontier’ Or What?

Netflix

Well, it appears I am unreasonably excited about Triple Frontier. I’m not exactly sure how it happened. At the end of last week, I was moderately excited about it, at most. Now, it’s all I can think about. I’ve watched the trailer five times this week. I might stop typing this paragraph to watch it again now. Yup, I just did. I watched it again between those two sentences. It’s getting out of hand. I don’t know if the movie will even be good. It could be bad! And yet, here I am, all amped up and ready to buzz onto the floor like an electric razor someone placed on the counter without turning off.

Check that, I lied. Not about the excitement thing. That’s very true. I lied about not knowing why I’m so fired up. Look at this official plot description.

Former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers, these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for themselves instead of the country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties, and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

Freakin heck yeah. You know what I like most about that paragraph? I mean, other than the fact that there’s a damn Special Forces heist in a jungle? I’ll tell you: It reads kind of like the description of a movie that would star Steven Seagal and Stone Cold Steve Austin and you’d find way, way down near the bottom of Netflix’s Action & Adventure category. I say this because I’ve seen Maximum Conviction, a movie that stars Steven Seagal and Stone Cold Steve Austin as former Special Forces operatives, which was way down near the bottom of Netflix’s Action & Adventure category. It was great. And so bad. I honestly think Seagal was making up his lines on the fly. At one point, while pointing an automatic weapon at someone, he says “It ain’t the amount, it’s the skill. The skill a guy’s got, that’s what it is.” A true wordsmith.

But here’s the thing: Triple Frontier is not a Seagal-Austin-level production. It’s a big deal movie that is opening in theaters this week and coming to Netflix next week. It has a cast that whoops ass. Pedro Pascal, who played the Red Viper on Game of Thrones and a DEA agent in Narcos, whoops ass. Oscar Isaac is great in everything and looks enough like Jake Johnson that I always stop for a minute when I see him, like “Is Nick Miller from New Girl in that helicopter in the trailer?,” which whoops ass. Ben Affleck does not whoop ass all the time, but he is still riding the three-year grace period from starring in The Accountant, a movie that whoops ass. And, while I am not entirely familiar with his body of work, I have been informed by our resident Sons of Anarchy expert Kimberly Ricci that Charlie Hunnam whoops ass, too.