Sacha Baron Cohen has humiliated some of the most powerful — and even the most dangerous — people in the world. In Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the belated sequel to his 2006 blockbuster, his most prominent victim is Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to the most powerful man in the world. Speaking of which, Donald Trump claims the performer once tried to get him — and, alas, failed.

The president was speaking to reporters on Friday when he was asked about the shocking scene in the film, which finds the former New York City mayor putting his hands down his pants on a hotel room bed next to actress Maria Bakalova, who’s character is 15 years old. (In real life she’s 24.) As he often does when asked about things that don’t make him, or his associates, look good, he professed ignorance.

“I don’t know what happened,” Trump said. But he then alleged that he, too, was once the target of a Baron Cohen prank. “Years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC — British broadcasting anchor.”

Trump didn’t go into many details, not even specifying which character Baron Cohen had adopted to get the former reality TV host. Was it Ali G? Brüno? He did say it happened “15 years ago,” so it could be around the time of the first Borat film. Either way, he was not amused: “To me, he was a creep.”

The film — full title: The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan — hit Amazon Prime on Friday, October 23. One of its deleted scenes finds Bakalova, whose character winds up infiltrating right wing media, works her way into the White House, even chatting with Donald Trump Jr. So Trump may not be finished talking about Baron Cohen and Borat.

(Via Deadline)