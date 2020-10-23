With Borat Subsequent Moviefilm now streaming on Amazon, the official Borat Twitter account is already sharing a deleted scene from the film that, once again, raises some serious question about how hilariously easy it is to get near Donald Trump’s inner circle, and in this case, directly into the White House.

In the short clip, Borat’s daughter (Maria Bakalova) is shadowing OAN reporter Chanel Rion who escorts the Bulgarian actress posing as a 15-year-old journalist into a White House press event with the greatest of ease. (Keep in mind both women are maskless, and the film was shot during the pandemic.) Later, Bakalova is able to talk to Donald Trump, Jr. at an indoor campaign event where, again, the young “reporter” isn’t wearing a mask and neither is the president’s son. Bakalova also scores a very telling response from Rion while asking about fake journalists.

You can see the deleted scene below:

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

The scene arrives just a few days after the Borat sequel made headlines for catching Rudy Giuliani in a compromising situation with Bakalova. That scandal has been a disaster for Giuliani, who has gone on to claim that the scene was a “hit job” in retaliation for his leaking of alleged Hunter Biden emails, and at one point, America’s Mayor seemed to be under the impression that Borat is a real person. The whole situation continues to be extremely bad for Rudy, and coupled with this latest deleted scene, it shows how easily the Trump administration can be duped by a comedian. If Sacha Baron Cohen can infiltrate the White House and trick the president’s closest advisor into a hotel room with a teenage girl, how difficult would be it for foreign actors with much less comedic plans?

