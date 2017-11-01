Tyrese Threatens To Leave The ‘Fast And Furious’ Franchise If The Rock Returns

#Tyrese
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.01.17 27 Comments

UNIVERSAL

To recap: Tyrese, a.k.a. the “New Billionaire Multi Media King,” is mad at his Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson putting the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff before his Fast family, not returning his texts, and “purposely [ignoring] the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter.” All caught up? Probably not — did I mention the part where The Rock retitled Tyrese’s album from Black Rose to Big Piece of Black Dog Sh*t — but good enough.

The latest twist in this most entertaining of feuds among millionaires occurred on (where else?) Instagram. It gets real ugly, real quick: Tyrese vowed to leave the franchise if The Rock returns for the ninth Fast and Furious movie (which is due out April 10, 2020), and that if “you mess with family and my daughters survival, I mess with yours.” That took a turn.

Hello world… hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe… I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one… Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter (Via)

TOPICS#Tyrese
TAGSDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONFAST AND FURIOUSFURIOUS 9Tyrese

