To recap: Tyrese, a.k.a. the “New Billionaire Multi Media King,” is mad at his Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson putting the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff before his Fast family, not returning his texts, and “purposely [ignoring] the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter.” All caught up? Probably not — did I mention the part where The Rock retitled Tyrese’s album from Black Rose to Big Piece of Black Dog Sh*t — but good enough.
The latest twist in this most entertaining of feuds among millionaires occurred on (where else?) Instagram. It gets real ugly, real quick: Tyrese vowed to leave the franchise if The Rock returns for the ninth Fast and Furious movie (which is due out April 10, 2020), and that if “you mess with family and my daughters survival, I mess with yours.” That took a turn.
Hello world… hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe… I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one… Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter (Via)
Don’t worry Tyrese, they won’t bring the Rock back. In his place will be James Franco.
Tyrese is lucky to get payed for anything he does. No one will give two fu@ks if he isnt in the next one. they won’t even have to explain it away. If the rock juices, so what, how many actress have had work done. The results matter, not the how. I’d like to see him say this shit to his face
Even if he did, Rock would just laugh it off, cause who gives a shit what Tyrese has to say.
Now if he threw a punch, that’d be a show.
Go home Tyrese, you’re drunk
It appears Tyrese has greatly overestimated the influence of Tyrese.
Tyrese, in the immortal words of Curl Bill…Well…Bye.
It takes a man full of either bravado or stupidity to give a movie studio a him-or-me ultimatum when “him” is considered the most bankable movie star in Hollywood.
That dipshit doesn’t even know how to spell his character’s name.
I looked it up, because I thought he misspelled it, sure enough, Tyrese spelled the the name of his only notable character wrong.
have thoroughly enjoyed falling down this rabbit hole today. Thanks Uproxx.
On a side note, Tyrese needs to get himself under control before typing these things. Starting to border on not making any sense.
Thats so girly. “He has his arm around me not you!” Not even a no homo.
No one is going to the franchise for Tyrese
WAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!
They’ll obviously side with Tyrese for his brevity and coherence.
(Yes, that’s sarcasm.)
Huh. Tyrese was in these movies?
It looks like everyone here is missing the point. Tyrese is saying, if true, that Dwayne went back on his word. Your word is all you got. So if he broke the agreement they made, then yeah, that’s fucked up on the rocks part.
Lmao Tyrese is just mad that Dwayne and Statham got offered spinoffs and he’s been an also-ran for 8 movies. Everyone knows agreements made in the back of Sprinters don’t count. Lol @ missing the point.
So tru dawg, it’s not about friends…it’s about FAMILY.
Maybe the funniest thing I’ve ever heard from a proud Trump supporter.
@JTRO I think you mean fambily.
Its all the more funny when you remember each of their plot lines in the movies.
The Rock: Militant leader and hero/Hulk in ever scene
Tyrese: A dunce and constantly fails in every film beside 2Fast
Of all the actors in the F&F franchise, Tyrese in real life is most like his character. In that he’s a total bitch.
Get bent, people. Tyrese has a world changing character arc in Fastidious and Fetchulus Fthirt13een, 2028 is the Year of Tyrese. I have been to the future and it is wonderful. End Transmission.
Ok, 15 minutes of googling for things like “Sprinter, movie making term”, and every other variation on the same, I have come up with nothing. I am forced to conclude they had this heart to heart conversation while both inside an actual sprinter.
Tyrese still holding on to a grudge after this epic (and 100% ad-libbed; check out Ludacris’ genuine reaction to it) burn.
i havent seen most of the recent fast movies, but man, the 2nd one was a steaming pile of shit, and tyrese was a huge part of that. the rock is a big enough star to have his own movie, tyrese is not. so why would he think people would care if he wasnt in the next one? i mean, at this point, the rock has probably been in just as many fast movies as tyrese, so why is he acting like it’s his franchise more than the rocks?