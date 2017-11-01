UNIVERSAL

To recap: Tyrese, a.k.a. the “New Billionaire Multi Media King,” is mad at his Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson putting the Hobbs and Shaw spinoff before his Fast family, not returning his texts, and “purposely [ignoring] the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter.” All caught up? Probably not — did I mention the part where The Rock retitled Tyrese’s album from Black Rose to Big Piece of Black Dog Sh*t — but good enough.

The latest twist in this most entertaining of feuds among millionaires occurred on (where else?) Instagram. It gets real ugly, real quick: Tyrese vowed to leave the franchise if The Rock returns for the ninth Fast and Furious movie (which is due out April 10, 2020), and that if “you mess with family and my daughters survival, I mess with yours.” That took a turn.