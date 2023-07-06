Avid fans of Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue, will be thrilled to see the gay love story come to onscreen life in this Amazon Prime Video trailer. The plot revolves around the first female U.S. president’s son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Zakhar Perez), falling in love with a British prince, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). The two begin as annoyances to each other, but that attitude changes. And as one would expect, they are eventually devastated at the thought that their budding love can never be, due to their various duties to country. Cue the drama, but more than that, dig into that deep-fried accent from Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont.

C’mon. I mean sure, the two male stars of this movie will be quite familiar to the streaming audience who favors romance stories (The Kissing Booth, Purple Hearts), and Galitzine told PEOPLE that he’s thrilled to star in a story with a “built-in fan base straight from the beginning.” Yet no one can ignore Uma diving right into her role and really going for it with that voice. If you’re one who enjoyed Joelle Carter’s arguably overdone Justified accent [raises hand], then you will adore what Uma appears to be doing in this trailer.

As one Twitter user put things, she “sounds like Big Daddy from Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Bring it on, lady.

In the #RedWhiteAndRoyalBlue trailer Uma Thurman sounds like Big Daddy from Cat on a Hot Tin Roof pic.twitter.com/zbt6RN7fA2 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 6, 2023

I was already in but uma thurman doing that accent sealed the deal https://t.co/S9G5P3MDdU — paul berzatto (@paulswhtn) July 6, 2023

uma thurman playing the first woman president in a gay romcom. pic.twitter.com/bRvL31buov — sade (@taoeIIe) July 6, 2023

Uma Thurman what are you doing over here pic.twitter.com/XjDUnkdiGM — lio Simone Giannelli Best Setter and MVP (@simonegianeli) July 6, 2023

I was kinda bored but then I saw Uma Thurman with a southern accent like oh my god???? https://t.co/2UmHq6rHs9 — فري (@shadecentral69) July 6, 2023

uma thurman as president ellen claremont. i mean…Y E S pic.twitter.com/OHYMyvpHyC — Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime (@RWRBonPrime) July 6, 2023

Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue streams on August 11.