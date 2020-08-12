One of the first movies to get a “quarantine bump,” so to speak, was Five Feet Apart. The 2019 weepie drama, about two hospital patients with cystic fibrosis who must stay six feet apart to reduce the risk of infection (hence its resurgence), wasn’t very good. But it doing well at the box office last year and on digital this March/April was a good thing, because it exposed more people to the delightful Haley Lu Richardson. You might know her from Split, or The Edge of Seventeen, or Columbus, or Support the Girls, but if you don’t, add them all to your watchlist before her new movie comes out on HBO Max next month.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Unpregnant follows a pregnant teenage girl (Richardon) who travels with her former-best friend (Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira) from Missouri to New Mexico to get an abortion. Along the way, they get entangled with the cops over a stolen car, ask Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring!) for help, and try to do that thing from movies where you jump onto a moving train. It’s not as easy as it looks.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Unpregnant tells the story of seventeen-year-old Veronica, who never thought she’d want to fail a test — that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with two solid pink lines. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This tough and never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 900-plus mile road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend Bailey, where they discover that one of the most important factors in your life is who your friends are.

Unpregnant premieres on September 10 on HBO Max.